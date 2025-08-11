Pakistan sets up new customs port in Angoor Adda to boost trade with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has set up a new customs port at the National Logistic Corporation (NLC) Border Terminal in Angoor Adda to boost trade with Afghanistan.

As per a notification available with Wealth Pakistan (WealthPK), the FBR exercised its authority to formally designate the NLC Border Terminal at Angoor Adda as a customs port.

Angoor Adda is a town located on the border between Pakistan’s South Waziristan district and Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

The decision is part of a broader effort by the Pakistani government to modernize border infrastructure, streamline customs procedures, and enhance cross-border trade.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clauses (a) and (c) of section 9, and clauses (a) and (b) of section 10 of the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969), the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to declare M/s NLC Border Terminal, Angoor Adda, measuring 194.5 kanals of land, to be a customs port for the purposes of loading, unloading, and clearance of goods,” the notification read.

The NLC Border Terminal covers 194.5 kanals and will now serve as a key gateway for goods crossing the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

The move is expected to significantly cut customs clearance delays, improve logistical operations, and boost revenue collection.

With this development, traders and importers can expect a smoother process for the loading, unloading, and clearance of goods, thereby increasing the volume of legitimate trade through the border.

Speaking to WealthPK, a senior FBR official said the new terminal is set to play a crucial role in strengthening border security and regulating trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “With the establishment of the new customs port, we are not only facilitating cross-border trade but also creating opportunities for more structured revenue generation. This will help Pakistan strengthen its economic position while ensuring greater accountability and efficiency in customs operations,” he said.

The terminal’s strategic location is essential for expediting the processing of goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan. This border area has long been a hub for trade, and the new customs port is expected to smooth the flow of goods, curb smuggling, and generate vital revenue for the national exchequer.