Foreign Exchange Rates

Published August 11, 2025

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 11, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 13, 2025

USD 282.4377

GBP 379.7657

EUR 329.3223

JPY 1.9172

