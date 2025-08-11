Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 11, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 13, 2025
USD 282.4377
GBP 379.7657
EUR 329.3223
JPY 1.9172
APP/as/
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates12 seconds ago
-
Pakistan sets up new customs port in Angoor Adda to boost trade with Afghanistan31 minutes ago
-
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points1 hour ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms commitment to deepening relations with Turkmenistan3 hours ago
-
Pakistan businesses' confidence rises to a four-year high, Gallup Survey3 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs3,600 to Rs 358,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 20259 hours ago
-
PCMEA hails TDAP for foreigners' hospitality package17 hours ago
-
WASA directed to complete smart water meter project21 hours ago