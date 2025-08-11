Banks to remain closed on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Monday, announced that the central bank as well as all banking and financial institutions will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025 being a public holiday on the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan”, said a statement issued here.

Subsequently, all banks, Micro Finance Banks, Development Finance Institutions and other financial institutions will remain closed on August 14 in observance of Independence day.