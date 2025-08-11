Open Menu

First Batch Of Sindh Doctors Arrives In China For Traditional Chinese Medicine Training

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM

First batch of Sindh doctors arrives in China for Traditional Chinese Medicine Training

The first group of doctors from Sindh has arrived in China to begin specialized training in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), marking a significant step in Pakistan-China healthcare collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The first group of doctors from Sindh has arrived in China to begin specialized training in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), marking a significant step in Pakistan-China healthcare collaboration.

The opening ceremony took place on Monday at the First Affiliated Hospital of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, where six Pakistani doctors-nominated by the Government of Sindh-commenced their advanced training.

The initiative is supported by Hunan University of Medicine and Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, aiming to build capacity for specialized TCM practice in Pakistan.

Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH and guest of honor at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary hailed the program as a new chapter in the flourishing Pakistan-China partnership in healthcare and traditional medicine. He credited Prof. Dr. Xinmin Liu for his pivotal role in establishing the China-Pakistan Joint Center for Traditional Medicine, launching joint research projects, and creating extensive training opportunities.

Dr. Choudhary also highlighted ongoing collaborations supported by NATCM and COMSTECH, spanning technician and post-doctoral training, space medicine research, AI applications in biomedical sciences, and joint projects at leading Chinese institutions.

Appreciating the leadership of Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and the provincial government, Dr.

Choudhary said their commitment to sending Pakistani doctors for TCM training will enhance healthcare capacity back home. He emphasized that Pakistan and China, celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations, share a rich heritage of traditional healing systems- TCM and Unani-which can be integrated with modern, evidence-based practices for public benefit.

Other speakers included Mr. He Qinghu, President of Hunan University of Medicine; Mr. Yin Shengxin, First Secretary at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan; Mr. Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science and Technology Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in China; Mr. Tan Hu, Secretary of the First Affiliated Hospital; Mr. Hu Sha, Faculty Representative; Mr. He Ke, Director of the Comprehensive Department, Hunan Provincial Administration of TCM; and Dr. Dabeer Ahmed Khan, representing the trainees.

The distinguished attendees included Mr. Tian Xuefei, Director of the International Exchange Office, Hunan University of Chinese Medicine; Mr. Du Qiaobei from Ningbo University’s New Drug Technology Research Institute; senior scientists; and faculty members from both institutions.

Dr. Choudhary concluded by expressing gratitude to the leadership of both universities for their commitment to advancing health sciences cooperation, reaffirming COMSTECH’s dedication to supporting impactful, people-centered scientific collaboration between Pakistan and China.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens b ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employment of 700 citizens by 2025 end

12 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading rep ..

Emirates NBD's zero-fee local equities trading reports more than AED5 billion in ..

12 minutes ago
 UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists ..

UN condems killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza

27 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to r ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,547 to record high

2 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

1 hour ago
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

2 hours ago
 First batch of Sindh doctors arrives in China for ..

First batch of Sindh doctors arrives in China for Traditional Chinese Medicine T ..

2 minutes ago
 Banks to remain closed on Thursday

Banks to remain closed on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

2 hours ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

2 hours ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan