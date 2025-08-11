First Batch Of Sindh Doctors Arrives In China For Traditional Chinese Medicine Training
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
The first group of doctors from Sindh has arrived in China to begin specialized training in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), marking a significant step in Pakistan-China healthcare collaboration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The first group of doctors from Sindh has arrived in China to begin specialized training in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), marking a significant step in Pakistan-China healthcare collaboration.
The opening ceremony took place on Monday at the First Affiliated Hospital of Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, where six Pakistani doctors-nominated by the Government of Sindh-commenced their advanced training.
The initiative is supported by Hunan University of Medicine and Hunan University of Chinese Medicine, aiming to build capacity for specialized TCM practice in Pakistan.
Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH and guest of honor at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary hailed the program as a new chapter in the flourishing Pakistan-China partnership in healthcare and traditional medicine. He credited Prof. Dr. Xinmin Liu for his pivotal role in establishing the China-Pakistan Joint Center for Traditional Medicine, launching joint research projects, and creating extensive training opportunities.
Dr. Choudhary also highlighted ongoing collaborations supported by NATCM and COMSTECH, spanning technician and post-doctoral training, space medicine research, AI applications in biomedical sciences, and joint projects at leading Chinese institutions.
Appreciating the leadership of Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and the provincial government, Dr.
Choudhary said their commitment to sending Pakistani doctors for TCM training will enhance healthcare capacity back home. He emphasized that Pakistan and China, celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations, share a rich heritage of traditional healing systems- TCM and Unani-which can be integrated with modern, evidence-based practices for public benefit.
Other speakers included Mr. He Qinghu, President of Hunan University of Medicine; Mr. Yin Shengxin, First Secretary at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan; Mr. Khan Muhammad Wazir, Science and Technology Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in China; Mr. Tan Hu, Secretary of the First Affiliated Hospital; Mr. Hu Sha, Faculty Representative; Mr. He Ke, Director of the Comprehensive Department, Hunan Provincial Administration of TCM; and Dr. Dabeer Ahmed Khan, representing the trainees.
The distinguished attendees included Mr. Tian Xuefei, Director of the International Exchange Office, Hunan University of Chinese Medicine; Mr. Du Qiaobei from Ningbo University’s New Drug Technology Research Institute; senior scientists; and faculty members from both institutions.
Dr. Choudhary concluded by expressing gratitude to the leadership of both universities for their commitment to advancing health sciences cooperation, reaffirming COMSTECH’s dedication to supporting impactful, people-centered scientific collaboration between Pakistan and China.
