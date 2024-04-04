PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 660 more points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 660.75 points, a positive change of 0.98 percent, closing at 68,416.78 points against 67,756.04 points the previous trading day.

A total of 388,751,782 shares valuing Rs.17.882 billion were traded during the day as compared to 361,823,380 shares valuing Rs.11.901 billion the last day.

Some 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 204 of them recorded gains and 108 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.

In the future market, as many as 307 companies traded shares in the market, out of which 183 recorded gains, 119 witnessed losses whereas the share prices of 5 companies remained unchanged.

In PSX, the three top trading companies were PIAC(A) with 47,200,500 shares at Rs.26.19 per share, Cnergyico PK with 29,719,327 shares with Rs.4.60 per share and Pak Petroleum with 21,170,581 shares at Rs.110.17 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.49.50 per share price, closing at Rs.1,300.00, whereas the runner-up was Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs.40.61 rise in its per share price to Rs.582.07.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.80.00 per share closing at Rs.8,200.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs.33.44 decline to close at Rs.7,566.89.