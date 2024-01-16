PSX Experiences Sharp Decline Below 64,000 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2024 | 01:36 PM
In the interbank market, there is a consistent uptrend in the value of the US dollar. The American currency has seen a continuous rise, reaching Rs. 280.50 after a 26-paisa surge compared to the previous business day's closing rate of Rs. 280.24.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Nwes-Jan 16th, 2024) Pakistan Stock Market (psx) on Tuesday witnessed a significant downturn, breaching the critical 64,000-point threshold.
The stock exchange is currently trading at 63,825 points, marking a substantial drop with a decrease of over 700 points in the index.
This development shows the current volatility and challenges faced by the financial markets in Pakistan, prompting investors and analysts to closely monitor the evolving economic landscape.
