PSX Gains 14.80 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday gained 14.80 percent, a slight positive change of 0.03 percent, closing at 57,077.96 points against 57,063.16 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday gained 14.80 percent, a slight positive change of 0.03 percent, closing at 57,077.96 points against 57,063.16 points the previous trading day.

A total of 718,285,234 shares valuing Rs16.686 billion were traded during the day as compared to 901,596,869 shares valuing Rs 23.428 billion the previous day.

As many as 377 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 202 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 89,794,643 shares at Rs.3.55 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 64,623,166 shares at Rs.1.62 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 50,193,356 shares at Rs.9.34 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.721.59 per share price, closing at Rs.10.342.84, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pak Ltd with a Rs.67.50 rise in its per share price to Rs967.50.

Unilever Foods XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.499.85 per share closing at Rs22,500.15, followed by Nestle Pakistan with a Rs.100.00 decline to close at Rs.8,500.00.

