PSX Gains 160.29 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 06:50 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 160.29 points, with a positive change of 0.38 per cent, closing at 42,087.93 against 41,927.64 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 160.29 points, with a positive change of 0.38 per cent, closing at 42,087.93 against 41,927.64 points on the previous day.

A total of 289,835,016 shares were traded during the day as compared to 220,030,472 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.178 billion against Rs 6.494 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 380 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 163 of them recorded gains and 192 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 55,300,688 shares at Rs 1.24 per share, Habib Bank with 23,530,334 shares at Rs 78.24 per share, and Maple Leaf with 16,457,412 shares at Rs 28.77 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1537.50 per share price, closing at Rs 22137.50, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Tex. with a Rs 69.04 rise in its per share price to Rs 989.55.

Sapphire Tex. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 74.06 per share closing at Rs 1100.94, followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 50.00 decline to close at Rs 1000.00.

