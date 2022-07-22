UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 245 Points, Closing At 40,077 Points

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PSX gains 245 points, closing at 40,077 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 245.55 points, a positive change of 0.62 percent, closing at 40,077.30 points against 39,831.75 points on the last working day.

A total of 171,270,302 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 157,992,886 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.735 billion against Rs.4.283 billion on last trading day.

As many as 317 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gains and 72 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 19,981,000 shares and price per share of Rs.1.20, United Foods Ltd with the volume of 18,963,448 and price per share of Rs.17.77 and TPL Properties with volume of 16,814,301 and price per share of Rs.16.87.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.218.95 per share, closing at Rs.3,138.32 whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.500 to Rs10,450.

Mehmood Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.35.09 per share closing at Rs.570.01followed by Sunrays Textile, the share price of which declined by

Rs16.26 to close at Rs.200.63.

