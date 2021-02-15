PSX gains 567 points to close at 46,375 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around during first day of trading on Monday, gaining 567.23 points, with positive change of 1.24 percent, closing at 46,375.59 points against 45,808.36 points on the last working day.

A total 486,375,423 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 442,716,519 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.836 billion against Rs20.908 billion previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 246 of them recorded gain and 141 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 40,310,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.39, Maple Leaf with a volume of 35,654,191 and price per share of Rs45.21 and telecard Limited with a volume of 28,704,000 and price per share of Rs5.63.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum increase of Rs90.40 per share, closing at Rs1769.80 while Sapphire Tex shares increased by Rs60.33 per share closing at Rs989.

Indus Dyeing recorded maximum decrease of Rs28.90 per share, closing at Rs611 whereas Colgate PalmXD was runner up with the increase of Rs25.99 per share, closing at Rs2800.01.