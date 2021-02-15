UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Gains 567 Points To Close At 46,375 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

PSX gains 567 points to close at 46,375 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around during first day of trading on Monday, gaining 567.23 points, with positive change of 1.24 percent, closing at 46,375.59 points against 45,808.36 points on the last working day.

A total 486,375,423 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 442,716,519 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.836 billion against Rs20.908 billion previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 246 of them recorded gain and 141 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 40,310,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.39, Maple Leaf with a volume of 35,654,191 and price per share of Rs45.21 and telecard Limited with a volume of 28,704,000 and price per share of Rs5.63.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum increase of Rs90.40 per share, closing at Rs1769.80 while Sapphire Tex shares increased by Rs60.33 per share closing at Rs989.

Indus Dyeing recorded maximum decrease of Rs28.90 per share, closing at Rs611 whereas Colgate PalmXD was runner up with the increase of Rs25.99 per share, closing at Rs2800.01.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

52 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

1 minute ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

10 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

16 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

21 minutes ago

Thousands take part in first day of Dubai Week in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.