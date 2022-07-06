UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 57 Points, Closing At 41,159 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PSX gains 57 points, closing at 41,159 points

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 57.22 points, a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 41,159.79 points against 41,102.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 98,247,131 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 76,890,619 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at

Rs 2.690 billion against Rs 2.398 billion on last trading day.

As many as 308 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 173 of them recorded gain and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Agritech Limited with a volume of 25,039,000 shares and price per share of Rs 7.01, Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 5,391,551 and price per share of Rs 19.93 and Azgard Nine with volume of 3,600,000 and price per share of Rs10.69.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 249.50 per share, closing at

Rs 24,249.50 whereas the runner up was Allawasaya Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 120.18 to Rs 1,760.

Mehmood Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 60 per share closing at Rs 840 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs 55 to close at

Rs2,195.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Agritech Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Azgard Nine Limited Allawasaya Textile & Weaving Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest o ..

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

3 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

5 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.