PSX gains 57 points, closing at 41,159 points

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 57.22 points, a positive change of 0.14 percent, closing at 41,159.79 points against 41,102.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 98,247,131 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 76,890,619 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at

Rs 2.690 billion against Rs 2.398 billion on last trading day.

As many as 308 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 173 of them recorded gain and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Agritech Limited with a volume of 25,039,000 shares and price per share of Rs 7.01, Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 5,391,551 and price per share of Rs 19.93 and Azgard Nine with volume of 3,600,000 and price per share of Rs10.69.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 249.50 per share, closing at

Rs 24,249.50 whereas the runner up was Allawasaya Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 120.18 to Rs 1,760.

Mehmood Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 60 per share closing at Rs 840 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs 55 to close at

Rs2,195.