PSX Gains 74 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 74.04 points, a positive change of 0.11 percent, closing at 64,890.51 points against 64,816.47 points the previous trading day.
A total of 211,758,341 shares valuing Rs.7.785 billion were traded during the day as compared to 259,373,019 shares valuing Rs.10.120 billion the last day.
Some 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 149 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 4 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 16,605,737 shares at Rs.
1.36 per share, Hascol petrol with 16,267,000 shares with 8.28 per share and Telecard Limited with 14,676,033 shares at Rs9.00 per share.
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.19.98 per share price, closing at Rs.499.98, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with a Rs.11.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.992.00.
Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.60.00 per share closing at Rs.1,050.00, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs.35.83 decline to close at Rs.1,506.67.
