Open Menu

PSX Gains 74 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PSX gains 74 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 74.04 points, a positive change of 0.11 percent, closing at 64,890.51 points against 64,816.47 points the previous trading day.

A total of 211,758,341 shares valuing Rs.7.785 billion were traded during the day as compared to 259,373,019 shares valuing Rs.10.120 billion the last day.

Some 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 149 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 4 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 16,605,737 shares at Rs.

1.36 per share, Hascol petrol with 16,267,000 shares with 8.28 per share and Telecard Limited with 14,676,033 shares at Rs9.00 per share.

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.19.98 per share price, closing at Rs.499.98, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with a Rs.11.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.992.00.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.60.00 per share closing at Rs.1,050.00, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs.35.83 decline to close at Rs.1,506.67.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

13 minutes ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

27 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

3 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

3 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

4 hours ago
Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

5 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business