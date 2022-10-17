UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 193 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PSX loses 193 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 193.05 points, a negative change of 0.46 percent, closing at 41,755.45 against 41,948.50 points on the last working day.

A total of 144,312,641 shares were traded during the day compared to 328,653,569 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.667 billion against Rs9.611 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 315 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 253 of them recorded gain and 51 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were; Worldcall Telecom with 18,042,500 shares at Rs1.55 per share, Dewan Cement with 6,786,500 at Rs5.72 and Lotte Chemical with 5,776,947 at Rs31.92 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 700 per share price, closing at Rs 11,000 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis with Rs 57 rise in per share price to Rs 1,185.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 76.52 per share closing at Rs 1,259.38 followed by Colgate Palm with Rs 46.80 decline to close at Rs 2,039.50.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Dewan Cement Limited Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 786 Investment Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

1 hour ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

1 hour ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

2 hours ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.