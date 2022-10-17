PSX loses 193 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 193.05 points, a negative change of 0.46 percent, closing at 41,755.45 against 41,948.50 points on the last working day.

A total of 144,312,641 shares were traded during the day compared to 328,653,569 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.667 billion against Rs9.611 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 315 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 253 of them recorded gain and 51 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were; Worldcall Telecom with 18,042,500 shares at Rs1.55 per share, Dewan Cement with 6,786,500 at Rs5.72 and Lotte Chemical with 5,776,947 at Rs31.92 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 700 per share price, closing at Rs 11,000 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis with Rs 57 rise in per share price to Rs 1,185.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 76.52 per share closing at Rs 1,259.38 followed by Colgate Palm with Rs 46.80 decline to close at Rs 2,039.50.