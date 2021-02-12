UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Loses 247 Points To Close At 46,808 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PSX loses 247 points to close at 46,808 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday witnessed bearish trend, losing 247.16 points, with negative change of 0.54 percent, closing at 45,808.36 points against 46,055.52 points on the last working day.

A total 442,716,519 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 1,124,821,205 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.908 billion against Rs 35.598 billion previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 157 of them recorded gain and 232 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 58,660,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.51, Telcard Ltd with a volume of 37,856,500 and price per share of Rs 6.08 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 17,992,923 and price per share of Rs117.56.

Indus dyeing witnessed maximum increase of Rs39.90 per share, closing at Rs639.90 while Sunrays Textile shares increased by Rs39.57 per share closing at Rs600.

KSB Pumps recorded maximum decrease of Rs28.50 per share, closing at Rs351.50 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs28 per share, closing at Rs900.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Sunrays Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

46 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

1 hour ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

2 hours ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

2 hours ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

2 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.