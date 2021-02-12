PSX loses 247 points to close at 46,808 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday witnessed bearish trend, losing 247.16 points, with negative change of 0.54 percent, closing at 45,808.36 points against 46,055.52 points on the last working day.

A total 442,716,519 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 1,124,821,205 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.908 billion against Rs 35.598 billion previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 157 of them recorded gain and 232 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 58,660,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.51, Telcard Ltd with a volume of 37,856,500 and price per share of Rs 6.08 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 17,992,923 and price per share of Rs117.56.

Indus dyeing witnessed maximum increase of Rs39.90 per share, closing at Rs639.90 while Sunrays Textile shares increased by Rs39.57 per share closing at Rs600.

KSB Pumps recorded maximum decrease of Rs28.50 per share, closing at Rs351.50 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs28 per share, closing at Rs900.