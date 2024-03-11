PSX Loses 38 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 38.45 points on Monday, witnessing a nominal negative change of 0.06, closing at 65,755.31 points against 65,793.76 points the previous trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 38.45 points on Monday, witnessing a nominal negative change of 0.06, closing at 65,755.31 points against 65,793.76 points the previous trading day.
A total of 548,764,652 shares valuing Rs 16.605 billion were traded during the day as compared to 481,704,055 shares valuing Rs 16.992 billion the last day.
Some 357 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 220 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 96,542,041 shares at Rs 5.
11 per share, Hascol Petrol with 52,271,500 shares with 8.50 per share and Kohinoor Spining with 27,346,000 shares at Rs 5.31 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 344.50 per share price, closing at
Rs 8,999.50, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited with a Rs 36.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 516.00.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 700.00 per share closing at Rs 21,200.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 472.23 decline to close at Rs 7,577.77.
Recent Stories
Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC
PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar
Federal cabinet sworn in at President House
Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in Daska: minister
Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violation of code of conduct
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
China Development Bank ups support for urban village renovation
Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for banking sector
Al-Shifa treated 30 mln people in three decades
Blood camp held at SNGPL office
Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar20 seconds ago
-
Bitcoin zooms to record near $72,0001 hour ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim12 seconds ago
-
China Development Bank ups support for urban village renovation13 seconds ago
-
Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for banking sector15 seconds ago
-
PFC to explore export opportunities in UK2 hours ago
-
Governor greets Kyrgyz Honorary Consul3 hours ago
-
Efforts on to improve National Planning Framework3 hours ago
-
Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation4 seconds ago
-
Bitcoin hits fresh record above $71,0004 hours ago
-
Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation6 seconds ago
-
Gold rates stay constant at Rs230,2006 hours ago