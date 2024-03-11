Open Menu

PSX Loses 38 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM

PSX loses 38 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 38.45 points on Monday, witnessing a nominal negative change of 0.06, closing at 65,755.31 points against 65,793.76 points the previous trading day

A total of 548,764,652 shares valuing Rs 16.605 billion were traded during the day as compared to 481,704,055 shares valuing Rs 16.992 billion the last day.

Some 357 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 220 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 96,542,041 shares at Rs 5.

11 per share, Hascol Petrol with 52,271,500 shares with 8.50 per share and Kohinoor Spining with 27,346,000 shares at Rs 5.31 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 344.50 per share price, closing at

Rs 8,999.50, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited with a Rs 36.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 516.00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 700.00 per share closing at Rs 21,200.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 472.23 decline to close at Rs 7,577.77.

