UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 441 Points

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PSX loses 441 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 441.06 points, a negative change of 1.02 percent, closing at 42,591.51 points against 43,032.57 points on the last working day.

A total of 265,752,068 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 208,115,224 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.9.034 billion against Rs.7.783 billion on last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 90 of them recorded gain and 218 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 50,617,500 shares and price per share of Rs.3.51, Pak Refinery with volume of 16,788,033 and price per share of Rs.19.08 and Pak Elektron with volume of 13,091,000 and price per share of Rs.16.72.Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.125.12 per share, closing at Rs.2,110.68 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.52.10 to Rs.1,401.80.Millat Tractors witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.24.66 per share closing at Rs.860.76 followed by Pak Services, the share price of which declined by Rs.23.99 to close at Rs.346.01.

