PSX Loses 451 Points To Close At 43,953.58 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PSX loses 451 points to close at 43,953.58 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 451.12 points, with negative change of 1.02 per cent, closing at 43,953.58 points against 444,04.70 points on the last working day.

A total 370,528,454 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 305,963,476 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.344 billion against Rs16.075 billion the previous day.

As many as 391 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 133 of them recorded gain and 239 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 38,328,889 shares and price per share of Rs137.04, Dost Steels Ltd with a volume of 30,343,000 and price per share of Rs5.17 and Azgard Nine with volume of 22,930,000 and price per share of Rs33.06.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs250 per share, closing at Rs14000 followed by Sapphhire Fiber, share prices of which increased by Rs53.99, closing at Rs849.

Inland Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs156.43 per share, closing at Rs1929.4 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the decrease of Rs61 per share, closing at Rs801.

