PSX Loses 48 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 48.32 points on Wednesday, depicting a nominal negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 42880.31 against 42928.63 points on the previous day.

A total of 138,573,519 shares were traded during the day as compared to 195,973,380 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.140 billion against Rs 6.789 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 356 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,191 of them recorded gains and 21 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 16,467,716 shares at Rs1.38 per share, TPL Properties with 13,106,496 shares at Rs 219.89 per share, and Hub Power Company with 12,462,817 shares at Rs 66.62 per share.

Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 194.99 per share price, closing at Rs 2794.87, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 77 rise in its per share price to Rs 1217.01.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 80 per share closing at Rs 1800 followed by Bhanero Textile with a Rs 71.98 decline to close at Rs 928.02.

