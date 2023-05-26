PSX loses 65.14 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed a bearish trend losing 65.14 points, with a negative change of 0.16 per cent, closing at 40,964.54 against 41,029.68 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed a bearish trend losing 65.14 points, with a negative change of 0.16 per cent, closing at 40,964.54 against 41,029.68 points on the previous day.

A total of 186,481,280 shares valuing Rs 6.767 billion were traded during the day as compared to 125,344,925 shares valuing Rs 4.059 billion the previous day.

As many as 325 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 119 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Limited with 10,337,204 shares at Rs 1.10 per share, Maple Leaf with 9,791,080 shares at Rs 27.84 per share, and National Bank XD with 6,677,000 shares at Rs 20.31 per share.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 88.67 per share price, closing at Rs 1695.00, whereas the runner-up was Siemens Pak with a Rs 47.44 rise in its per share price to Rs 679.95.

Al-Abbas Sugar witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 29.75 per share closing at Rs 430.00, followed by Indus Motor Co. with a Rs 16.09 decline to close at Rs 921.92.