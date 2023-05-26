UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 65.14 Points

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 09:03 PM

PSX loses 65.14 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed a bearish trend losing 65.14 points, with a negative change of 0.16 per cent, closing at 40,964.54 against 41,029.68 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed a bearish trend losing 65.14 points, with a negative change of 0.16 per cent, closing at 40,964.54 against 41,029.68 points on the previous day.

A total of 186,481,280 shares valuing Rs 6.767 billion were traded during the day as compared to 125,344,925 shares valuing Rs 4.059 billion the previous day.

As many as 325 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 119 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Limited with 10,337,204 shares at Rs 1.10 per share, Maple Leaf with 9,791,080 shares at Rs 27.84 per share, and National Bank XD with 6,677,000 shares at Rs 20.31 per share.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 88.67 per share price, closing at Rs 1695.00, whereas the runner-up was Siemens Pak with a Rs 47.44 rise in its per share price to Rs 679.95.

Al-Abbas Sugar witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 29.75 per share closing at Rs 430.00, followed by Indus Motor Co. with a Rs 16.09 decline to close at Rs 921.92.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Indus Motor Company Limited Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion Siemens

Recent Stories

Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Ge ..

Putin Calls Reaction to Abolition of Visas With Georgia 'Completely Surprising'

3 minutes ago
 African Union Mission in Somalia Says Attacked by ..

African Union Mission in Somalia Says Attacked by Al-Shabaab Militants

3 minutes ago
 Blinken to Discuss Russia, China With NATO, Europe ..

Blinken to Discuss Russia, China With NATO, European Allies on Upcoming Trip - S ..

3 minutes ago
 TotalEnergies shareholders back oil giant's climat ..

TotalEnergies shareholders back oil giant's climate strategy despite protests

16 minutes ago
 Five injured in transformer blast

Five injured in transformer blast

16 minutes ago
 LUMHS organizes seminar on promotion, protection o ..

LUMHS organizes seminar on promotion, protection of human rights among youth

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.