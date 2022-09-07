UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 94 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PSX loses 94 points

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 94.31 points, a negative change of 1.23 percent, closing at 41,766.05 against 41,860.36 points on the last working day.

A total of 92,938,446 shares were traded during the day compared to 187,263,407 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.156 billion against Rs 4.017 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 133 of them recorded gain and 190 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 8,625,000 shares at Rs 6.94 per share, Pak Refinery with 6,239,656 shares at Rs17.95 per share and Cnergyico PK with 4,819,236 shares at Rs 5.19 per share.

Colgate Plam witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 48.67 per share price, closing at Rs 2,385 whereas the runner up was Premium Tex with Rs 48.90 rise in per share price to Rs 892.90.

Reliance Cotton witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 35 per share closing at Rs 460, followed by Sapphire Tex with Rs 79.05 decline to close at Rs 1,110.50.

