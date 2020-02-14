UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Sheds 212 Points To Close At 40,243 Points

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

PSX sheds 212 points to close at 40,243 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,243.26 points as compared to 40,455.44 points on the last working day with the negative change of 212.18 points (0.52 %).

A total of 117,597,500 shares were traded compared to the trade 197,436,400 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.772 billion as compared to Rs 7.096 billion during last trading day.

Total 326 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 95 recorded gain and 211 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Pak International Bulk with a volume of 17,542,500 shares and price per share of Rs 11.23, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 13,141,000 and price per share of Rs 13.78 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 9,069,000 and price per share of Rs 22.31.

Shezan International recorded the maximum increase of Rs 22.79 per share, closing at Rs 415.99 while Colgate PalmXD was runner up with the increase of Rs 22.50 per share, closing at Rs 2100.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 136.11 per share, closing at Rs 2134 whereas Sapphire Fiber decreases Rs 48 per share closing at Rs 762.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

2 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

28 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

58 minutes ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

50 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

52 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.