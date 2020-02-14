PSX sheds 212 points to close at 40,243 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,243.26 points as compared to 40,455.44 points on the last working day with the negative change of 212.18 points (0.52 %).

A total of 117,597,500 shares were traded compared to the trade 197,436,400 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.772 billion as compared to Rs 7.096 billion during last trading day.

Total 326 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 95 recorded gain and 211 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Pak International Bulk with a volume of 17,542,500 shares and price per share of Rs 11.23, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 13,141,000 and price per share of Rs 13.78 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 9,069,000 and price per share of Rs 22.31.

Shezan International recorded the maximum increase of Rs 22.79 per share, closing at Rs 415.99 while Colgate PalmXD was runner up with the increase of Rs 22.50 per share, closing at Rs 2100.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 136.11 per share, closing at Rs 2134 whereas Sapphire Fiber decreases Rs 48 per share closing at Rs 762.