PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 266 Points To Close At 41,377 Points

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:22 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,377.26 points as compared to 41,110.93 points on the last working day, with positive change of 266.33 points (0.65%)

A total 759,360,325 shares were traded as compared to the trade 451,737,492 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs21.721 billion as compared to Rs16.290 billion during last trading day.

As many as 424 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 278 recorded gain and 125 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Nankislami Pak with a volume of 91,235,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.36,Pak Elektron with a volume of 47,453,000 and price per share of Rs34.96 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 45,769,500 and price per share of Rs13.86.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs787 per share, closing at Rs11287 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs202.49 per share, closing at Rs3452.49.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs79 per share, closing at Rs1700 whereas prices of Island Textile shares decreased by Rs54.58 per share closing at Rs1014.42.

