PSX stays bullish, gains 334 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday and gained 334.26 points, a positive change of 0.69 per cent, closing at 48,474.54 points against 48,140.28 points the previous day.

A total of 396,455,410 shares valuing Rs.10.529 billion were traded during the day as compared to 350,067,949 shares valuing Rs. 10.762 billion the previous day.

As many as 364 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 195 of them recorded gains and 143 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 145,136,304 shares at Rs.2.75 per share, Pak Refinery with 18,138,704 shares at Rs.16.46 per share and Unity Foods Ltd with 15,953,133 shares at Rs.26.26 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.141.11 per share price, closing at Rs.7,141.11, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris Pak with a Rs.35.56 rise in its per share price to Rs.509.67.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.64.36 per share closing at Rs.1,645,64, followed by Ibrahim Fibres with a Rs.8.79 decline to close at Rs.251.96.