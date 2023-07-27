Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 394 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 394.47 points, a positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 47,077.00 points against 46,682.53 points the previous trading day.

A total of 455,106,081 shares were traded during the day as compared to 429,515,564 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.879 billion against Rs 14.137 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 344 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 146 of them recorded gains and 182 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 40,150,185 shares at Rs 1.39 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 30,225,712 shares at Rs.2.30 per share and Oil and Gas Dev with 28,511,229 shares at Rs 91.67 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 250.00 per share price, closing at Rs 8,650.00 whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with an Rs 90.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 6,890.00.

Faisal Spinning witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 29.47 per share closing at Rs 363.44, followed by Pak Tobacco with Rs 15.12 decline to close at Rs 679.89.

