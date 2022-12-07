UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around, Gains 279 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PSX turns around, gains 279 points

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Wednesday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 279.35 points, a positive change of 0.67 percent, closing at 41819.29 against 41539.94 points on the previous day.

A total of 221,489,432 shares were traded during the day as compared to 131,698,194 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs5.863 billion against Rs3.899 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gains and 111 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Dewan Cement with 29,559,500 shares at Rs 6.04 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 21,472,082 shares at Rs 1.36 per share and Kohinoor Spining with 13,601,000 shares at Rs 3.15 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 73.17 per share price, closing at Rs 1048.77, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 72.60 rise in its per share price to Rs 1044.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 377.49 per share closing at Rs 9300 followed by Bata (Pak) with a Rs 100 decline to close at Rs 1700.

