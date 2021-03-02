UrduPoint.com
PSX Turns Around, Gains 370 Points To Close At 45,964 Points

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

PSX turns around, gains 370 points to close at 45,964 points

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 370.84 points, with positive change of 0.81 percent, closing at 45,964.27 points against 45,593.43 points on the last working day.

A total 399,187,389 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 368,389,975 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs22.969 billion against Rs18.392 billion previous day.

As many as 417 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 274 of them recorded gain and 125 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 38,336,947 shares and price per share of Rs 141.49, Azgard Nine with a volume of 31,310,000 and price per share of Rs31.43 and Aisha Steel Mill with volume of 29,530,500 and price per share of Rs23.78.

Island Textile witnessed maximum increase of Rs135 per share, closing at Rs1940 while Bata (Pak) shares increased by Rs95.87 per share closing at Rs1935.87.

Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded maximum decrease of Rs49.60 per share, closing at Rs935.40 whereas Gatron Industries was runner up with the decrease of Rs44.24 per share, closing at Rs545.75.

