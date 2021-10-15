PSX turns around, gains 487 points to close at 44,821 points 15 Oct 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 487. 85 points, with a positive change of 1.10 per cent, closing at 44821.53 points against 44,333.68 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 487. 85 points, with a positive change of 1.10 per cent, closing at 44821.53 points against 44,333.68 points on the last working day.

A total of 388,597,570 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 388,597,570 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11. 793 billion against Rs13.

086 billion the previous day.

As many as 356 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gain and 116 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Service a fabrics with a volume of 34,261,500 shares and price per share of Rs 11.72, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 26,471, 859 and price per share of Rs30. 29 and World Telecom with volume of 25,490,000 and price per share of Rs2. 39.