Open Menu

PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 245 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 06:31 PM

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 245 points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 245.56 points, a positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 62,693.57 points against 62,448.01 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 245.56 points, a positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 62,693.57 points against 62,448.01 points the previous trading day.

A total of 812,383,481 shares valuing Rs.16.687 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,187,368,881 shares valuing Rs. 26.038 billion the last day.

Some 358 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 251 of them recorded gains and 93 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 14 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 209,399,163 shares at Rs.

5.60 per share, Cnergyico PK with 101,559,312 shares at Rs.5.49 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 59,818,169 shares at Rs.1.58 per share.

Bata Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.46.80 per share price, closing at Rs.1,696.80, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills with a Rs.46.65 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,330.00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.444.00 per share closing at Rs. 21,355.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs.194.00 decline to close at Rs.7,906.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Textile Share Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Protesters breaching Red Zone to face legal conseq ..

Protesters breaching Red Zone to face legal consequences: ICCPO

3 minutes ago
 Punjab governor awards 29,456 degrees at Sargodha ..

Punjab governor awards 29,456 degrees at Sargodha University convocation

3 minutes ago
 Czech Republic envoy visits city, explores cultura ..

Czech Republic envoy visits city, explores cultural heritage

40 seconds ago
 Mayor Peshawar inaugurates computer lab in Saint J ..

Mayor Peshawar inaugurates computer lab in Saint John Viany School

43 seconds ago
 ROs and AROs of Hazara region take oath, sets stag ..

ROs and AROs of Hazara region take oath, sets stage for general elections 2024 i ..

45 seconds ago
 Teachers’ role vital for education, training of ..

Teachers’ role vital for education, training of students: PU VC

46 seconds ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea against polls

IHC reserves verdict on plea against polls

52 seconds ago
 Christmas function at private school stresses harm ..

Christmas function at private school stresses harmony, unity

8 minutes ago
 Jordan’s Ambassador to Pakistan explores collabo ..

Jordan’s Ambassador to Pakistan explores collaborative initiatives with COMSTE ..

8 minutes ago
 Super League promoters announce plans for '64 club ..

Super League promoters announce plans for '64 club' tournament

8 minutes ago
 Seminar held on development journey of Bangladesh

Seminar held on development journey of Bangladesh

8 minutes ago
 Efforts in collaboration with mosques vital to edu ..

Efforts in collaboration with mosques vital to educate out-of-school children: P ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Business