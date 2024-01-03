PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 297 points

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 05:41 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 297.25 points, a positive change of 0.46 percent, closing at 64,646.85 points against 64,349.60 points the previous trading day

A total of 639,616,328 shares valuing Rs.20.282 billion were traded during the day as compared to 671,665,363 shares valuing Rs.24.451 billion the last day.

Some 366 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 190 of them recorded gains and 159 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 127,794,515 shares at Rs.5.47 per share, PTCL with 50,431,000 shares at Rs.13.49 per share and Pak Refinery with 35,835,842 shares at Rs.28.06 per share.

Pakistan Tobacco Company witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.57.89 per share price, closing at Rs.1,130.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan with a Rs.30.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,350.00.

Pakistan Services Limited Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.27.34 per share closing at Rs.983.67, followed by Colgate Palmolive with Rs.17.49 decline to close at Rs.1,607.37.

