PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 225 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 225.68 points, a negative change of 0.34 percent, closing at 65,726.04 points against 65,951.73 points the previous trading day.

A total of 396,598,408 shares valuing Rs16.591 billion were traded during the day as compared to 472,862,687 shares valuing Rs 16.282 billion the last day.

Some 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 134 of them recorded gains and 202 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 14 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 39,721,000 shares at Rs 5.

50 per share, Pak Refinery with 34,045,456 shares with 28.96 per share and PTCL with 24,851,077 shares at Rs 12.22 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 252.16 per share price, closing at Rs 8,888.88, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs 26.45 rise in its per share price to Rs379.18.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 700.00 per share closing at Rs 21,100, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 192.50 decline to close at Rs 7,677.50.

