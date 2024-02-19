Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 586 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 586.79 points, a positive change of 0.98 percent, closing at 60,459.75 points against 59,872.96 points the previous trading day

A total of 261,799,826 shares valuing Rs 9.907 billion were traded during the day as compared to 314,247,768 shares valuing Rs12.243 billion the last day.

Some 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 170 of them recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PIAC(A) with 21,406,500 shares at Rs 11.

06 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 20,034,698 shares at Rs 1.23 per share, and Pak Refinery with 15,164,705 shares at Rs 25.33 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 373.35 per share price, closing at Rs 9,739.00, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Company Limited with a Rs 51.28 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,501.94.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 289.89 per share closing at Rs 7,910.11, followed by Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with Rs 38.25 decline to close at Rs 471.75.

