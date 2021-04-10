Punjab govt announces special Ramadan package

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) The Punjab government has announced Ramadan package worth Rs 5 billion in order to provide relief to the general public during holy month of Ramadan.

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar made this decision.

The action being taken against the hoarders and profiteers was also discussed during the meeting.

Talking to the reporters, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Ramadan bazaars would be set up which would continue till Ramadan 21, and the same would be converted into Eid Bazaars.

“A control room has been set up inside Punjab Chief Minister house to monitor the prices,” said Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.