UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar FM Says 'some Progress' In Mending Gulf Rift

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 01:41 PM

Qatar FM says 'some progress' in mending Gulf rift

Qatar's foreign minister said on Friday there has been "some progress" in talks with Saudi Arabia on ending a bitter two-year-old rift between Doha and the kingdom and its allies

Doha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ):Qatar's foreign minister said on Friday there has been "some progress" in talks with Saudi Arabia on ending a bitter two-year-old rift between Doha and the kingdom and its allies.

A Saudi-led bloc also including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017 over allegations it backs radical Islamists and seeks closer ties with Saudi arch rival Iran.

Doha vehemently denies the charges.

In the latest sign of a thaw between the two sides, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said there had been "some progress" in talks with Saudi Arabia, according to the Doha-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera.

"In recent weeks, we have moved from a stalemate to some progress where some talks took place between us and, specifically, Saudi," he said at the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

"We hope these talks will lead to progress where we can see an end (to) the crisis.

" The Qatari minister said the talks took place under Kuwaiti mediation and thanked Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, for his "continuous efforts and commitment".

The talks come shortly after Saudi King Salman invited Qatar's emir to a summit of the Gulf regional bloc in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Some Saudi observers have downplayed the king's invitation, saying he was only following protocol and had invited the Qatari leader to last year's summit too.

The emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, spurned that invitation, sending a representative instead, as he had to other summits since the economic embargo was imposed in June 2017.

But signs of a thaw have emerged despite Doha's refusal to heed the boycotting countries' demands that it close Al-Jazeera television, downgrade ties with Iran and close a Turkish military base in Qatar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Egypt Kuwait Riyadh Saudi Qatar Rome Doha Progress Lead Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates June 2017 TV All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s economic team to appear before FATF t ..

2 minutes ago

Submarine Force-the Hallmark Of Pakistan Navy

29 minutes ago

NAB summons Mandviwalla in fake accounts case

30 minutes ago

Pakistan’s foreign debt rises by 1.29 per cent t ..

40 minutes ago

80 employees receive DEWA Volunteer Diploma in coo ..

42 minutes ago

Vietnam's 'Queen of Speed' faces stern test in SEA ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.