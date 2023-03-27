Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2023) Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced 10 to 15 percent reduction in the fares of freight trains.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Monday, he said Pakistan Railway has formulated a 100-day plan, according to which new cargo trains will run between Peshawar and Karachi.

The Minister said that two more trains are going to run on the pattern of Green Line. He said the inclusion of two more trains will help reduce load significantly on Green Line train.

He said Pakistan Railways land will be used for commercial purposes.

He said Pakistan Railways has made a plan to convert its offices and stations to solar energy.

Talking about PIA, he said the airline will soon launch direct flights for England and Europe.