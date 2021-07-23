UrduPoint.com
RCCI Expresses Deep Condolences Over Flood Deaths In China

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:10 PM

RCCI expresses deep condolences over flood deaths in China

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) expressed grief over the loss of human lives due to torrential rains and flooding in Central China's Henan Province.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, in a statement Friday said, the business community of Pakistan was deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious human lives caused by torrential rains and flooding in China.

"Our sympathies and prayers are with the affected families and people who are battling against this natural calamity", he added.

Nasir Mirza said that RCCI mourns the loss of our Chinese brothers and sisters, adding "We stand in solidarity with China in this natural calamity".

