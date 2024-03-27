RCCI membership renewal deadline March 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) membership renewal deadline is March 31.

Saqib Rafiq, President RCCI, in a statement, said that they had already intimated to the members through letters, emails and SMS that the membership of Rawalpindi Chamber will expire on March 31 while members have been advised to get their membership renewed on or before the last date.

He said that for renewal of membership, “We have to submit an income tax return along with fixed fee and sales tax return if applicable.”

Fee can be paid online and a WhatsApp number had also been provided on which members can renew their membership at home by sending a copy of the paid fee and tax return, he added.