UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Readymade Garments Exports Increase By 18.04%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Readymade garments exports increase by 18.04%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Readymade Garments exports during first month of current financial year increased by 18.04 percent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Readymade garments exports worth US $274,246 thousand in first month of current financial year to US $232,327 thousand of the same period of last financial year.

During the period from July 2020, exports of Art, Silk and Synthetic textile increased by 14.

01%, worth $28,388 thousand as compared the exports valuing $24,900 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Madeup Articles exports increased by 26.04%, worth $60,805 thousand as compared the exports of valuing $48,244 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, Other Textile materials exports increaseed by 66.46%, valuing $48,758 thousand exported as compared the export worth $29,292 thousand of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July 2020 Textile From

Recent Stories

Ukraine Accumulated Over 24Bcm of Gas, Inventories ..

49 minutes ago

Seven in 10 US Adults Back 2nd COVID-19 Payment of ..

49 minutes ago

Govt to launch mega projects in Karachi soon: Fais ..

49 minutes ago

JCPOA Parties Do Not See US Mechanism for UN Sanct ..

49 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Yet See Unambiguous US Aspiration ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns French magazine's decis ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.