Readymade garments exports increase by 18.04%

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Readymade Garments exports during first month of current financial year increased by 18.04 percent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Readymade garments exports worth US $274,246 thousand in first month of current financial year to US $232,327 thousand of the same period of last financial year.

During the period from July 2020, exports of Art, Silk and Synthetic textile increased by 14.

01%, worth $28,388 thousand as compared the exports valuing $24,900 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Madeup Articles exports increased by 26.04%, worth $60,805 thousand as compared the exports of valuing $48,244 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, Other Textile materials exports increaseed by 66.46%, valuing $48,758 thousand exported as compared the export worth $29,292 thousand of same period of last year.