RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 List, 15 February 2021 Announced

Results of 100 Prize bond announced, the list is published of the winners. The draw held today in Karachi on February 15, 2021. In the results, The first position holder won prize of Rs. 700000.

The balloting of prize bonds worth Rs.100/- each was held Today in Karachi on February 15th. The Draw number is 33. The winner of the prize bond announced, prize bond number 124119 won the amount of 700000 PKR. The second prize winners are 075899, 104906, 561989 they all won Rs. 100000, Third prize of bond was awarded to 1199 lucky winners.

The draw was held in Karachi Pakistan.

