Rs 299.7 bln released for social sector uplift projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has released Rs 299.7 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The released funds include Rs 198.344 billion for federal ministries, Rs 76.46 billion for corporations, Rs 24.15 billion for special areas, and Rs 750 million for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs 1.5 billion.

Similarly, Rs 53.4 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs 118.67 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs 23 billion out of Rs 158.3 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs 43.

2 billion out of Rs 81.2 billion for the for the Water Resources Division .

Likewise, Rs 14 billion out of allocated fund of Rs 29.4 billion has been disbursed to the Higher education Commission, Rs 175 million out of Rs 350 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The Railways Division has received development funds of Rs 11.7 billion, the Interior Division Rs 7.38 billion, and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division Rs 6.88 billion.

Similary, the Revenue Division has got Rs 2.56 billion, and the Cabinet Division Rs 38.2 billion.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 13 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs 27.24 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs 11.15 billion out of Rs 25 billion for Gilgit Baltistan projects.