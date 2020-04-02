UrduPoint.com
Ruble Strengthens After Oil Surge Due To Trump's Hopes For Production Cuts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:18 PM

Ruble Strengthens After Oil Surge Due to Trump's Hopes for Production Cuts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian ruble has rebounded as the oil prices jump after US President Donald Trump said he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to take 10 billion barrels of daily oil supplies from market.

As of 14.47 GMT, the US Dollar was down by 1.05 rubles to 77.

74 rubles, while the euro fell by 1.72 rubles to 84.59 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

Before the jump in the oil market, the US dollar was trading up 20 kopecks, the euro was down 50 kopecks.

After Trump's statement on Twitter, Brent oil futures jumped by 40 percent, peaking at $35.99 on Thursday, but have retreated since to about $30 per barrel.

