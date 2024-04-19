Rupee Bounces Back; Gains 13 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.43, after witnessing a nominal devaluation for the last few days
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.43, after witnessing a nominal devaluation for the last few days.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.6 and Rs280.35 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.05 to close at Rs296.43 against the last-day closing of Rs297.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.80, whereas a decline of Rs1.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.28 compared to the last closing of Rs347.34.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went down by 04 paisa each to close at Rs75.77 and Rs74.18 respectively.
Recent Stories
Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque
SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative
Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku
Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies
Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash
Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO
Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, granite slury
Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials
Hania enjoys vacations in London
COMSTECH distinguished scholar visits Malaysia
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
More Stories From Business
-
Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku2 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 619 points35 minutes ago
-
Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, granite slury2 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index tumbles 3% in morning trade3 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.79 percent3 hours ago
-
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 500 to Rs 250,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Japanese auto giant Nissan cuts sales, profit forecasts4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Food exports grew by 48.17% in 09 months, reached $5.651 bln6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 20249 hours ago