Open Menu

Rupee Bounces Back; Gains 13 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.43, after witnessing a nominal devaluation for the last few days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 13 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.43, after witnessing a nominal devaluation for the last few days.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.6 and Rs280.35 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.05 to close at Rs296.43 against the last-day closing of Rs297.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.80, whereas a decline of Rs1.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.28 compared to the last closing of Rs347.34.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went down by 04 paisa each to close at Rs75.77 and Rs74.18 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s P ..

Over 20 pairs of shoes stolen from Islamabad’s Parliament House mosque

11 minutes ago
 SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to pro ..

SDPI, Ethiopian Embassy forge collaboration to promote Green Legacy Initiative

11 minutes ago
 Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaija ..

Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

2 hours ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

2 hours ago
Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, g ..

Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, granite slury

2 minutes ago
 Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials

Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials

2 minutes ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

3 hours ago
 COMSTECH distinguished scholar visits Malaysia

COMSTECH distinguished scholar visits Malaysia

2 minutes ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

3 hours ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business