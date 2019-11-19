UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee-dollar Exchange Rate Remains Flat In Interbank

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:28 PM

Rupee-dollar exchange rate remains flat in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained flat with loss of Rs 0.01 and traded at Rs 155.36 in the interbank on Tuesday against the last closing at Rs 155.35, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained flat with loss of Rs 0.01 and traded at Rs 155.36 in the interbank on Tuesday against the last closing at Rs 155.35, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 155.15 and Rs 155.55 respectively.

In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.

06 and was traded at Rs 171.94 against the last closing of Rs 171.88.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.42 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.02 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.27 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.29.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham appreciated by Rs 0.01 and closed at Rs 42.30 against Rs 42.29 where as the exchange rate of Saudi Rayal remained stable to close at Rs 41.42.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Kazakh carrier flags 737 MAX purchase in boost for ..

2 minutes ago

ICCI for reducing interest rate to single digit fo ..

2 minutes ago

549 graduate with a promising future at NUST combi ..

27 minutes ago

2-Days workshop on ‘Youth Enterprise Development ..

32 minutes ago

UAE has the &#039;best F-16 in the world,&#039; ou ..

45 minutes ago

Two NYU Abu Dhabi students selected as 2020 UAE Rh ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.