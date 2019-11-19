Rupee-dollar exchange rate remains flat in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained flat with loss of Rs 0.01 and traded at Rs 155.36 in the interbank on Tuesday against the last closing at Rs 155.35, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar remained flat with loss of Rs 0.01 and traded at Rs 155.36 in the interbank on Tuesday against the last closing at Rs 155.35, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 155.15 and Rs 155.55 respectively.

In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.

06 and was traded at Rs 171.94 against the last closing of Rs 171.88.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.42 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.02 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 201.27 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.29.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham appreciated by Rs 0.01 and closed at Rs 42.30 against Rs 42.29 where as the exchange rate of Saudi Rayal remained stable to close at Rs 41.42.