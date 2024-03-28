Open Menu

Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paise against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.04

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.2 and Rs280.9, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 98 paisa to close at Rs299.99 against the last-day closing of Rs300.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 41 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.58 compared to the last closing of Rs350.99. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 75.71 and Rs 74.13 respectively.

