Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paise against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.04
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 01 paise against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.04.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.2 and Rs280.9, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 98 paisa to close at Rs299.99 against the last-day closing of Rs300.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 41 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.58 compared to the last closing of Rs350.99. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 75.71 and Rs 74.13 respectively.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion
European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains
Over Rs 64 billion disbursed among deserving, needy under Benazir Kafaalat schem ..
Battles, bombardment in Gaza as US says Israel talks back on
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..
China lifts punitive tariffs on Australian wine
Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate cut delay
CCP to sign MoU China’s market regulatory
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX closed at historic high level of over 67,000 points
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
More Stories From Business
-
Minister expresses anguish over alleged use of poor-quality material11 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister initiates push for E-commerce growth with in-house briefing41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion47 minutes ago
-
European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains2 minutes ago
-
Korean envoy promises all efforts to enhance direct trade with Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
Russian Ambassador congratulates Jam Kamal on assuming charge, discusses trade2 hours ago
-
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the Emaar & Top Award a ..2 hours ago
-
Development of SMEs govt's top priority: Rana Tanveer3 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed after Fed official floats rate cut delay1 minute ago
-
CCP to sign MoU China’s market regulatory1 minute ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of over 67,000 points2 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses positive trend today4 hours ago