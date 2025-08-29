Open Menu

Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 08:39 PM

Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.80

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.80.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.8 and Rs 283.6, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 94 paisa to close at Rs328.

88 against the last day’s closing of Rs327.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.91, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of 17 paisa to close at Rs380.06 against the last day’s closing of Rs380.23.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.71, while the Saudi Riyal stood stagnant and closed at Rs 75.09, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-econom ..

Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects

4 minutes ago
 Experts call for urgent water management to tackle ..

Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods

4 minutes ago
 Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes ..

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in ..

Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot

4 minutes ago
 IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations

IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations

31 seconds ago
Committee constituted to provide legal aid to fami ..

Committee constituted to provide legal aid to families of missing persons

32 seconds ago
 Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide thre ..

Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide threat as monsoon activity intensi ..

34 seconds ago
 Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood ..

Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood emergency

35 seconds ago
 PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition ..

PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition featuring emerging talents

36 seconds ago
 MoU signed between PCP, AKI to enhance clinical tr ..

MoU signed between PCP, AKI to enhance clinical training in public health educat ..

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic re ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic relations: Dar

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Business