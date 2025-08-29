Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.80

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.80.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.8 and Rs 283.6, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 94 paisa to close at Rs328.

88 against the last day’s closing of Rs327.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.91, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of 17 paisa to close at Rs380.06 against the last day’s closing of Rs380.23.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.71, while the Saudi Riyal stood stagnant and closed at Rs 75.09, respectively.