Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against US Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 08:39 PM
The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.80
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.80.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.8 and Rs 283.6, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 94 paisa to close at Rs328.
88 against the last day’s closing of Rs327.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.91, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of 17 paisa to close at Rs380.06 against the last day’s closing of Rs380.23.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.71, while the Saudi Riyal stood stagnant and closed at Rs 75.09, respectively.
Recent Stories
Secretary Lal Jan reviews progress on socio-economic development projects
Experts call for urgent water management to tackle floods
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) organizes workshop on CTBMC
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chairs meeting to revi ..
Punjab CM reviews situation arising from flood in Sialkot
IHC issues judges duty roster after vacations
Committee constituted to provide legal aid to families of missing persons
Heavy rainfalls, urban flooding and landslide threat as monsoon activity intensi ..
Punjab Police rescue over 74,000 people amid flood emergency
PNCA showcases ‘Miniature Marvels’ exhibition featuring emerging talents
MoU signed between PCP, AKI to enhance clinical training in public health educat ..
Pakistan, Armenia agree to establish diplomatic relations: Dar
More Stories From Business
-
KPRA engages with beauty parlors to strengthen tax compliance2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,274 points2 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon engages with CEO Huaguan to discuss cooperation in EVs, lithium batteries2 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister vows consistent, predictable national policies to boost exports3 hours ago
-
Pakistan rice road show 2025 launches second leg in Abidjan, Strengthening trade ties with Côte d� ..3 hours ago
-
SECP approves significant reduction in corporate action timeliness4 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer, stresses for decentralization, strengthening district industrial unit4 hours ago
-
FDA launches operation against illegal housing schemes4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar56 seconds ago
-
Weekly inflation goes up by 0.62pc6 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,200 per tola6 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim7 hours ago