Rupee Sheds 10 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.39 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.29.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.3 and Rs280.15 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 32 paisa to close at Rs295.85 against the last-day closing of Rs295.53, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of 76 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.77 compared to the last closing of Rs346.01.
The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.80 and Rs74.21 respectively.
