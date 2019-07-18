UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Facing No Ultimatum From CoE On When It Should Repay Debt - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:31 PM

Russia Facing No Ultimatum From CoE on When It Should Repay Debt - Foreign Ministry

The Council of Europe (CoE) has not delivered any ultimatums to Russia on when the country should repay its debt owed to the institution, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Council of Europe (CoE) has not delivered any ultimatums to Russia on when the country should repay its debt owed to the institution, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia owes 55 million Euros ($61.8 million) as its contribution to the CoE budget for part of 2017 and 2018, after having already repaid 33 million euros for part of 2019.

"No one has delivered any ultimatums to us. We have always said that this is a technical issue," Kelin said, when asked whether there was any deadline.

Russia will also have to repay late payment interest fees, the official stated.

"I will not go into details, but penalties are an integral part of the unsettled debt," Kelin explained.

Russia decided in 2017 to suspend part of its contributions to the CoE budget until the rights of its delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the CoE, stripped in 2014 over Russia's alleged role in the Ukrainian crisis, were restored. The assembly restored the Russian delegation's rights in late June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Europe Budget June 2017 2018 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Shabbar Zaidi not being replaced: Govt denies repo ..

11 minutes ago

Kiev Seeks to Engage in 'Normal' Talks With Moscow ..

1 minute ago

South Korea cuts interest rate as Japan trade row ..

3 minutes ago

Qatar lifts ban on import of Pakistani rice

20 minutes ago

Legendary singer 'Mehndi Hassan' remembered on his ..

1 minute ago

PTI govt keenly interested in promoting tourism of ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.