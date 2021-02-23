Russia Halts Gas Transit to Kazakhstan After Pipeline Blast in Orenburg Region - Ministry

Russia has suspended gas transit to Kazakhstan after an explosion has occurred at a federal gas pipeline in the Orenburg Region, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Russia has suspended gas transit to Kazakhstan after an explosion has occurred at a Federal gas pipeline in the Orenburg Region, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Gas transit via Alekseyevka measuring station to the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been stopped.

Gas is being provided to consumers from a tank of the Orenburg-Novopskov gas pipeline," the ministry wrote on its website.

The ministry added that no one was hurt in the accident.