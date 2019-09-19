UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready For Constructive Gas Transit Talks With EU, Ukraine - Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:14 PM

Russia Ready for Constructive Gas Transit Talks With EU, Ukraine - Energy Minister

Russia is ready for constructive talks on gas transit with the European Union and Ukraine, the country's energy minister, Alexander Novak, said Thursday ahead of trilateral consultations

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Russia is ready for constructive talks on gas transit with the European Union and Ukraine, the country's energy minister, Alexander Novak, said Thursday ahead of trilateral consultations.

"We are ready for constructive talks," Novak told reporters when asked if Russia was ready to discuss a long-term agreement on gas transit via Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Kazim Hussain, the man who keeps elite cricketers ..

38 seconds ago

Pandemonium in NA as Speaker denies Ahsan Iqbal sp ..

5 minutes ago

Neo-Nazi 'killer' of German official linked to Ira ..

5 minutes ago

Football chief and 'Rambo' hear Central African wa ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian Senior Lawmaker Praises Russia's Role in ..

2 minutes ago

Gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.