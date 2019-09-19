Russia Ready for Constructive Gas Transit Talks With EU, Ukraine - Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Russia is ready for constructive talks on gas transit with the European Union and Ukraine, the country's energy minister, Alexander Novak, said Thursday ahead of trilateral consultations.

"We are ready for constructive talks," Novak told reporters when asked if Russia was ready to discuss a long-term agreement on gas transit via Ukraine.