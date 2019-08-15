Russian Budget Surplus in January-July Grows to 3.4% of GDP - Finance Ministry

According to preliminary estimates, Russia's federal budget in January-July 2019 was implemented with a surplus of 3.4 percent of the GDP or 2.028 trillion rubles ($30.5 billion), the Finance Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) According to preliminary estimates, Russia's Federal budget in January-July 2019 was implemented with a surplus of 3.4 percent of the GDP or 2.028 trillion rubles ($30.5 billion), the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia's budget revenues for the period amounted to 11.469 trillion rubles or 56.9 percent of the total revenue approved by the law for the current year. Expenses were implemented in the amount of 9.442 trillion rubles or 51.6 percent of the indicators approved by the law.