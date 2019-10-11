Russian Budget Surplus in January-September Grows to 3.8% of GDP - Finance Ministry

Russia's budget surplus in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to 2.986 trillion rubles ($46.4 billion), which corresponds to 3.8 percent of the GDP, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, revealing its preliminary estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russia's budget surplus in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to 2.986 trillion rubles ($46.4 billion), which corresponds to 3.8 percent of the GDP, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, revealing its preliminary estimate.

Russia's budget revenues for the period amounted to 15.034 trillion rubles or 74.5 percent of the total revenue approved by the law for the current year. Expenses were implemented in the amount of 12.048 trillion rubles or 65.9 percent of the indicators approved by the law.